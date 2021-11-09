Glitch Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.43 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $135.43 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00075702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.25 or 1.00168440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.80 or 0.07031528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

