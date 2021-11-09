Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

