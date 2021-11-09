Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 40,409 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

