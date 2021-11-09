Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $70.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.18. 52,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

