Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,009. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

