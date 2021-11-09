goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2023 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$217.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$192.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.31. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$78.00 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.