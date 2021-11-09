Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 47,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,962. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $106,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

