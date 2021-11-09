Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Goldentree Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,543 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.8% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.56% of Chesapeake Energy worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $270,120,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $169,427,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $161,788,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of CHK opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.