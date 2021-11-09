Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Goldentree Asset Management LP cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $817,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

