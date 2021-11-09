Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,938 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 1.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 527.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $6,036,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,447,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

TECK stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

