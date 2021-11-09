Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 177,673 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

