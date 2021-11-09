Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Sally Beauty worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.