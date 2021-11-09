Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of RadNet worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth $146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RadNet by 134.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

