Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

