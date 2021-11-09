Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Sonos worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Sonos by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sonos by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.