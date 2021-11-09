GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.56 and a beta of -0.87. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,129,636 shares valued at $48,614,623. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

