Goose Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $566,523.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $791,019.40 and approximately $566,523.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.