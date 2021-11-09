Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 19,396 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 244,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.93, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

