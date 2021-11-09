Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 846,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

