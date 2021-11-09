Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

