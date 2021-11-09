Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

