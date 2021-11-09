Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 714.33 ($9.33).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 753 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 761.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.44. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 604.40 ($7.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

