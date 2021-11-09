Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report $40.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $40.51 million. Greenlane posted sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $173.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $183.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $288.55 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $317.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%.

GNLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,488 shares of company stock valued at $428,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 30.1% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth $325,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

