Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

GNLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 1,878,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

