Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $41.29 million and $5.98 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,863.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.46 or 0.07082517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00370857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.68 or 0.01031009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00089774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00404392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00274095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00219488 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,530,060 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

