GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $80,833.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,542 shares of company stock worth $392,020 in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

