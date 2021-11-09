Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

GH stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

