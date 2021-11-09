Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,704.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $9.91 million and $202,704.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

