Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 15,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hallador Energy worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

