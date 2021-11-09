Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR HAB remained flat at $€9.01 ($10.60) during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.01. Hamborner REIT has a fifty-two week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

