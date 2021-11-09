Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanger stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Hanger worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

