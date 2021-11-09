Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,013 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.