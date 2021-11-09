Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $499 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.47 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.140 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.