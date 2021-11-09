Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.