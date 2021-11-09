Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
