Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 166.60 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 1,707,452 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 46.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.43%.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

About Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

