Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Hayward stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,104.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 345.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hayward by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Hayward by 15.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

