Head-To-Head Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 56.69 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 70.92 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

