Head to Head Comparison: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.94 $71.50 million $8.55 4.08

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, ME.

