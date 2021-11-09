Head-To-Head Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

This table compares BBQ and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.16 $4.95 million $1.45 9.38 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.36 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Summary

BBQ beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

