Head to Head Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 15.40 -$3.89 million N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.69 $77.55 million $0.93 38.85

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00%

Summary

CarGurus beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.