Head-To-Head Survey: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Midwest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Midwest and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reinsurance Group of America 2 1 3 0 2.17

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.47%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $126.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87% Reinsurance Group of America 3.61% 1.49% 0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and Reinsurance Group of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.69 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $14.60 billion 0.52 $415.00 million $8.67 12.90

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products through yearly renewable term agreements, coinsurance, and modified coinsurance. The Canada segment offers individual life reinsurance, and to a lesser extent creditor, group life and health, critical illness and disability reinsurance, through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific segment comprises individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability, and superannuation thr

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.