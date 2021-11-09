Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

CDDRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.