Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hecla Mining worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 438.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

