Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00137510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00476226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00070615 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.