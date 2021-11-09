HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.12 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

