Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Tom Libassi Purchases 12,000 Shares

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi purchased 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

HUW stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £113.29 million and a P/E ratio of -34.38. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.55 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.19.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

