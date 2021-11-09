Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.94 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $140.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $642.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $652.99 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 1,092,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,188. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

