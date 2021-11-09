HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €77.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €84.76 ($99.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.72. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

