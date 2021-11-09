Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.67 ($111.37).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €75.54 ($88.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.36. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

