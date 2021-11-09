Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.67 ($111.37).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.54 ($88.87) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.36.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

